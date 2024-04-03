City of Burlington Consolidated Plan One-Year Action Plan Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is soliciting feedback on housing and community development needs in connection with its 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development (Consolidated Plan), the 2024 One-Year Action Plan (Action Plan) for Housing & Community Development, and renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) programs. The City anticipates receiving approximately $700,000 in CDBG funds and $414,000 in HOME funds to support housing, community, and economic development activities for the 2024 program year (7/1/2024-6/30/2025).
On April 5, 2024 the draft Consolidated Plan with modified NRSA, draft Action Plan, and the CDBG Advisory Board's recommendations which serve as the basis for the Action Plan, will be available at the Community Economic & Development Office (CEDO), 149 Church Street, Room 32, City Hall, Burlington and online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO. The public is encouraged to review and comment on the plans and funding recommendations. Written comments will be accepted on the plans through close of business on May 5, 2024 at CEDO, 149 Church Street, Room 32, City Hall, Burlington or by e-mail to [email protected]
For more information, or alternative access, contact Rebeka Lawrence-Gomez, CEDO, at (802) 734-8019.
find, follow, fan us: