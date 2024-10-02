City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No-parking areas. 9 Fifteen-Minute parking. 10 Two-hour parking. 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 9/18/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 10/02/24
Effective: 10/23/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No-parking areas; Section 9, Fifteen-Minute Parking; Section 10, Two-hour parking; and Section 12-1, No parking except vehicles loading or unloading of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1-191) As written
(191) On the south side of North Street
from North Avenue to South Winooski Avenue starting at Murray Street and continuing 120 feet to the west.
(192-587) As written
(588) On the south side of North Street from North Avenue to North Champlain Street.
(589) On the south side of North Street from Rose Street to South Winooski Avenue.
(590) On the north side of North Street from North Champlain Street to Rose Street
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1-12) As written
(13)
On the north side of North Street in the first space east to the driveway for 134 North Street. Reserved
(14-124) As written
(125)
The spaces in front of number 114 North Street. Reserved
(126) As written
(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:
(1-6) As written
(7)
In the parking space in front of 117 North Street. On the south side of North Street, starting at the driveway for 117 North Street and continuing east for 140 feet.
(7-34) As written
(c) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1-2) As written
(3)
On the north side of North Street starting thirty (30) feet east of North Champlain Street extending twenty (20) feet. Reserved
(4)
On the north side of North Street starting fifty (50) feet east of North Champlain Street extending twenty (20) feet. Reserved
(5-10) As written
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1-20) As written
(21) On the south side of North Street, starting at North Champlain Street for 40 feet to the east.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1-31) As written
(32) On the south side of North Street, starting at the driveway for 117 North Street and continuing to the west for 60 feet
In the space in front of 128 North Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.
(33-54) As written
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Sections, 7, 9, 10, 12-1
9/18/24
find, follow, fan us: