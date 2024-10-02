City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—30 Speed limits
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 9/18/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 10/02/24
Effective: 10/23/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 30 Speed limits of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
(a) As Written.
(b) Speed limit on listed streets.
1. No motor vehicle shall be operated at a rate of speed greater than twenty (20) miles per hour, and suitable signs stating this speed limit shall be conspicuously placed on such streets:
a.-b. As Written
c. The City of Burlington's designated downtown district, as designated under 24 V.S.A., chapter 76A, or successor statutory scheme, as the same may be renumbered from time to time.
2. – 8. As Written.
(c) – (e) As Written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 30
9/18/2024
