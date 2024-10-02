City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—15 Designated school zones. 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approval
Date: 9/18/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 10/02/24
Effective: 10/23/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 16-10 Bus Stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
15 Designated school zones.
The following streets are hereby designated as school zones. No person shall operate a vehicle at a rate of speed greater than twenty-five (25) miles per hour on the following streets:
(1)-(28) As Written.
(29) North Avenue beginning at North Street and extending south to Sherman Street.
(30) North Avenue beginning at Dodds Court and extending south to Shore Road.
(31) Shore Road beginning at North Avenue and extending south to Dodds Court.
(32) Dodds Court beginning at North Avenue and extending south to Shore Road.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 15
9/18/24
