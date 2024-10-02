 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—16; Bus Stops | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 02, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—16; Bus Stops 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approval

Date: 9/18/2024

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Senior Transportation Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 10/02/24

Effective: 10/23/24

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 16 Bus Stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

16 Bus Stops.

(a) The following spaces are hereby designated as bus stops:

(1)-(9) As written

(10) On the west side of South Winooski Avenue, for fifty (50) feet south of Main Street. On the west side of South Winooski Avenue, 150' north of King Street.

(11)-(25) As written.

(b) –(c) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

/ER: BCO Appx.C, Section 16

9/18/24

