City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—26 Motorcycle parking. 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/17/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Effective: 05/29/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 26 Motorcycle parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:
(1)-(12) As written.
(13) On the south side of Main Street at the corner of Lake Street and Main Street, in front of 1 Main Street.
Reserved.
(14)-(23) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 26
4/17/2024
