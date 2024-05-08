 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—26 Motorcycle parking. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 08, 2024 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—26 Motorcycle parking. 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/17/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 05/08/24
Effective: 05/29/24

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 26 Motorcycle parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

26 Motorcycle parking.

The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:

(1)-(12) As written.

(13) On the south side of Main Street at the corner of Lake Street and Main Street, in front of 1 Main Street. Reserved.

(14)-(23) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 26
4/17/2024

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation