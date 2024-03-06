 City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— 3 Stop sign locations. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— 3 Stop sign locations. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024

Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 3 Stop sign locations of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

3 Stop sign locations.

Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1)-(185) As written.

(186) Reserved. At the intersection of the northern leg of Robinson Parkway and South Prospect Street, causing all traffic on Robinson Parkway to stop.

(187) Reserved. At the intersection of the southern leg of Robinson Parkway and South Prospect Street, causing all traffic on Robinson Parkway to stop.

(188)-(319) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

BCO Appx.C, Section 3

2/21/2024

