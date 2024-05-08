City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
2 Traffic-control light locations
3 Stop sign locations
5 One-way streets designated
6 Left turns prohibited
7 No-parking areas
8 No parking 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays
9 Fifteen-minute parking
10 Two-hour parking
11 One-hour parking
16 Bus stops
17 Designation of parking meter zones
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/17/2024
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 05/08/24
Effective: 05/29/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 2 Traffic-control light locations, 3 Stop sign locations, 5 One-way streets designated, 6 Left turns prohibited, 7 No-parking areas, 8 No parking 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 Fifteen-minute parking, 10 Two-hour parking, 11 One-hour parking, 16 Bus stops, 17 Designation of parking meter zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
(a) Traffic-control light signals are hereby established at the following locations:
(1)-(73) As written.
(74)
Two (2) flashing caution lights on Shelburne Street near the intersection of Shelburne Street and South Willard Street. Reserved.
(75)-(76) As written.
Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1)-(36) As written.
(37) At the intersection of Southcrest Drive, Foster Street, and Home Avenue causing all traffic
on Foster Street to stop.
(38)-(87) As written.
(88) At the intersection of Southcrest Drive, Foster Street, and Home Avenue, causing all traffic on Southcrest Drive to stop. Reserved.
(89)-(258) As written.
(259)
At the intersection of Southcrest Drive and Home Avenue, stopping both eastbound and westbound traffic. Reserved.
(260)-(319) As written.
The following streets are hereby designated as one-way streets, and all traffic and travel thereon, except pedestrians, shall pass in the direction indicated and not otherwise:
(1)-(2) As written.
(3) North Champlain Street, northerly from
Sherman Pearl Street to Peru Street Manhattan Drive, with the exception of bicycles traveling southbound in the designated contra-flow lane.
(4)-(44) As written.
No vehicle shall make a left turn at any time at the following locations:
(1)-(4) As written.
(5)
Onto the northbound entrance ramp of Vermont Route 127 when going south on North
Avenue. Reserved.
(6) As written.
(7)
Exiting the southernmost access to Ethan Allen Shopping Center. Reserved.
(8)
Entering the southernmost access to Ethan Allen Shopping Center. Reserved.
(9)-(13) As written.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(8) As written.
(9)
On the west side of Bradley Road for a space of 1,000 feet north from North Avenue. Reserved.
(10)-(121) As written.
(122) On
either the north side of Poplar Street.
(123)-(132) As written.
(133)
On the east side of South Champlain Street between Maple Street and the driveway of the Vermont Spool and Bobbin Company. Reserved.
(134)-(258) As written.
(259)
On the east side of University Place, between the 2 driveway entrances of the Royal Tyler Theatre. Reserved.
(260)-(359) As written.
(360)
For 50 feet either side of Davis Roadway at UVM on the east side of South Prospect Street. Reserved.
(361)
For 50 feet on either side of Wright driveway at UVM on the east side of South Prospect Street. Reserved.
(362)-(425) As written.
(426)
The space located directly in front of the parking garage on the east side of St. Paul Street between Pearl Street and Cherry Street. On St. Paul Street, from Cherry Street to Pearl Street.
(427)-(446) As written.
(447) On the east side of Church Street between Main Street and King Street
in the designated area just for a distance of 100 feet north of 184 Church Street, such area being across the street from the rear access to the Flynn Theater.
(448)-(584) As written.
No person shall park any vehicle between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays inclusive, in any of the following locations:
(1)-(8) As written.
(9)
On the south side of North Street for two hundred sixty-eight (268) feet west of Murray
Street. Reserved.
(10)-(14) As written.
(15)
On the west side of Pine Street between Flynn Avenue and Ferguson Avenue. Reserved.
(16)-(19) As written.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(72) As written.
(73)
Two spaces in front of 47 Maple Street. Reserved.
(74)-(98) As written.
(99)
In the 2 spaces in front of 424 Pine Street. Reserved.
(100)
In the 2 spaces in front of 422 Pine Street. Reserved.
(101)-(126) As written.
(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(17) As written.
(17.1) In the space in front of 184 North Street. To be effective between the hours of 8:00 a.m.
and 5:00 p.m.
(18)-(33) As written.
(34) In the
two (2) designated spaces on the south side of Colchester Avenue in front of 291 and 297 Colchester Avenue, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted.
(c)-(d) As written.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than three (3) hours, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)
On either side of St. Paul Street between Main Street and Maple Street. Reserved.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1) On either side of Elmwood Avenue between Allen Street and North Street except for one hour spaces in front of 145-147 Elmwood Avenue.
(2)-(8) As written.
(9)
On the south side of Main Street, from Battery Street to Lake Street. Reserved.
(10)-(20) As written.
(a) As written.
(b) No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than one (1) hour between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)
In the two (2) designated spaces in front of 297 Colchester Avenue. Reserved.
(2) As written.
(c)-(f) As written.
(a) The following spaces are hereby designated as bus stops:
(1)-(10) As written.
(11)
On the west side of St. Paul Street beginning thirty (30) feet north of Cherry Street and continuing north to Pearl Street f or two hundred five (205) feet, effective from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(12)-(25) As written.
(b)-(c) As written.
(a)-(d) As written.
(e) Three (3) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as three (3) hour parking:
(1) The north side of Cherry Street, from
McAuliffe's Pine Street westerly to the Cathedral Square driveway Battery Street.
(2) As written.
(3)
On the north side of Cherry Street from the Cathedral Square driveway westerly to Battery Street. Reserved.
(4)-(7) As written.
(8) On the south side of King Street, the first
five (5) four (4) spaces west east of Battery Street, between South Champlain Street and Battery Street.
(9)-(37) As written.
(38)
The third, fourth and fifth parking spaces west of St. Paul Street on the north side of King Street. Reserved.
(39)-(40) As written.
(41) On the west side of South Union Street, from College Street to the driveway at 89 South Union Street
adjacent to the YMCA.
(42)-(73) As written.
(f) Ten (10) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as ten (10) hour parking meter zones:
(1)-(15) As written.
(16) On the north side of King Street, the first
two (2) three (3) spaces west of St. Paul, between St. Paul Street and Pine Street.
(17)-(21) As written.
(g) Designated streets with no time limit metered parking: The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as no time restriction metered parking zones:
(1)-(7) As written.
(8) Cherry Street from
St. Paul Pine Street to Winooski Avenue.
(9)-(12) As written.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 2 ,3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17
4/17/2024
find, follow, fan us: