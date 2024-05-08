City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No-parking areas 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/17/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 05/08/24
Effective: 05/29/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(211) As written.
(212)
Repealed. On the north side of Pearl Street beginning at the intersection with North Williams Street and extending west to the driveway of 360 Pearl Street.
(213)-(270) As written.
(271)
Reserved. On the north side of Pearl Street beginning at the intersection with North Williams Street and extending east for seventy five (75) feet.
(272)-(584) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
4/17/2024
