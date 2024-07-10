City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No-parking areasSponsor(s): Public Works Commission 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Action: Approved
Date: 6/26/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 07/10/24
Effective: 07/31/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(586) As written.
(587) On the east side of Stanbury Road beginning at Staniford Road and extending south 857 feet. This traffic regulation will have a sunset date of November 1, 2024.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
6/26/2024
find, follow, fan us: