City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7A Accessible spaces designated. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(32) As written.
(33)
Reserved. On the east side of North Willard Street, in the first space north of the driveway at 172 North Willard Street.
(34)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 7A
2/21/2024
