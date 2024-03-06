 City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7A Accessible spaces designated. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7A Accessible spaces designated. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024

Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(32) As written.

(33) Reserved. On the east side of North Willard Street, in the first space north of the driveway at 172 North Willard Street.

(34)-(173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

BCO Appx.C, Section 7A

2/21/2024

