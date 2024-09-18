 City of Burlington Ordinance 5.27 | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 18, 2024 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington Ordinance 5.27 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

City of Burlington IN THE YEAR TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-FOUR
Ordinance 5.27
Sponsor: Councilor Mark Barlow
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading: 09/09/24
Referred to: Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 09/09/24

Second reading:
Action:
Date:

Signed by Mayor: 09/10/24
Published: 09/18/24
Effective: 10/09/24
AN Ordinance IN RELATION TO AN AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 22, SECTION 1, PARKS ENUMERATED: REMOVAL OF RIVERSIDE AVENUE_NUMBER 10

It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 1, City Parks Enumerated, thereof to read as follows:

The following shall constitute the parks of the city to be used and enjoyed as such by the public under the rules and regulations of the park commissioners:

(1)-(9) As written.

(10) The land lying and being westerly of Riverside Avenue conveyed to the city by the American Woolen Company by its deed recorded in Volume 93, page 452 of the land records of the city. Reserved.

(11)-(38) As written.

Material stricken out deleted.

Material underlined added.

cw/hm/Ordinances 2024/ An Amendment to Chapter 22, Section 1, Parks Enumerated: REMOVAL OF RIVERSIDE AVENUE_NUMBER 10

September 9, 2024

