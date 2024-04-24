City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission – 29 Special Parking (c) Electric vehicles 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor: Public Works Commission
Action:
Approved Date: 3/20/2024
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, PE Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published 4/24/24
Effective: 5/15/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 29 Special parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
No parking shall occur at the following locations unless by:
(a)-(b) As written.
(c) Electric vehicles.
(1)-(2) As written.
(3) On the northwest side of Intervale Avenue, in front of 33-35 Intervale Avenue.
(4) On the west side of Murray Street, in front of 33 Murray St.
(5) On the west side of Front Street, beginning at the driveway for 39 Front Street and extending north 20 feet.
(6) On the north side of Maple Street, beginning at the intersection of Maple Street and Saint Paul Street, beginning 20 feet to the east of the designated public parking stall.
(7) On the north side of Spruce Street, beginning at the driveway for 10 Spruce Street, and extending west 20 feet.
(d)-(f) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
