City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-fourA Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 18 Parking facility designations. Section 19 Parking rates. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18 Parking facility designations, Section 19 Parking rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 18 Parking facility designations.
(a) Metered lot locations:
(1) – (13) As Written.
(14)
Reserved. The city-leased and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Courthouse Plaza Parking Garage lot; this regulation will expire on April 1, 2026.
(b)-(f) As Written
Section 19 Parking rates.
(a) As Written.
(b) The rate of charge for parking in metered city lots shall be as follows:
(1) Location Rate per Hour
Courthouse Plaza Parking Garage, Main Street and South Winooski Avenue $1.50
(2)-(16) As Written.
(c)-(f) As Written
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Sec 18 & Sec 19
2/21/24
find, follow, fan us: