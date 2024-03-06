City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-fourA Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 19 Parking Rates. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19, Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 19 Parking rates.
(a) As Written
(b)
(1)-(8) As Written.
(9) Marketplace Parking Garage.
a. – b. As Written
c. Monthly Permit Rates: One hundred and twenty dollars ($120.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit in the Marketplace
lower garage. No monthly permits available in the Marketplace upper garage, except maintenance of those in existence at the time of adoption of this language. Forty dollars ($40.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for city employees when paid for by a City of Burlington department. The director of the department of public works or his or her designee may pro-rate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(e)-(f) As Written
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Sec 19,
2/21/24
