City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7, No-parking areas 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 4/19/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Senior Transportation Planner, Technical Services
Published: 06/05/24
Effective: 06/26/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7: No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7: No parking Areas
(1-293) As written
(294)
In front of 154 East Avenue for a distance of fifty (50) feet. On the east side of East Avenue, beginning at East Village Drive and extending 200 feet to the north.
(295) On the east side of East Avenue, 100 feet
either side south of Case Parkway.
(296-297) As written
(298) On the east side of East Avenue, 260 feet north of
Centennial Court Catamount Drive
(299-584) As written
(585) On the east side of East Ave, 160 feet north of Case Parkway
(586) On the east side of East Ave, from 340 feet north of Catamount Drive to 540 feet north of Catamount Drive
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
4/19/2023
find, follow, fan us: