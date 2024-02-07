City of Burlington Ordinance 7.27 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor: Councilor Traverse
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 01/29/24
An Ordinance in Relation to ELECTIONS—Rank Choice Voting Implementation BCO Sec. 2-9
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 2, Administration, Section 2-9, Implementation of Ranked Choice Voting in City Council Elections, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to include the Mayor, School Commissioners, and Ward Election Officers to read as follows:
2-9 Implementation of Ranked Choice Voting in
City Council Elections for the Mayor, City Council, School Commissioners, and Ward Election Officers.
(a) Purpose and authority. The purpose of this section is to implement ranked choice voting for the election of
the Mayor, city councilors, school commissioners, and ward election officers. This section is adopted pursuant to the Charter of the City of Burlington, Section 5, Acts of 1949, No. 298, Vermont General Assembly, as amended.
(b) Definitions. As written.
(c) Instant runoff retabulation. In the election of the Mayor, city councilors, school commissioners, and ward election officers, if no candidate receives a majority of first preference, an instant runoff retabulation shall be conducted in rounds. In each round, each voter's ballot shall count as a single vote for which ever active candidate the voter has ranked highest. The candidate with the fewest votes after each round shall be eliminated until only two (2) candidates remain, with the candidate then receiving the greatest number of votes being elected. If there are two (2) or more candidates tied with the lowest vote totals, the tied candidates will be eliminated in a round so long as the vote total sum for all the tied candidates is less than the vote total for the next active candidate with the fewest votes and the number of active candidates is at least one (1) more than the remaining number of positions to elect.
(d) - (f) As written.
