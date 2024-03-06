City Of Burlington Ordinance 8.17. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
An Ordinance in Relation to Solid Waste Generation Tax Updates
Sponsor: Department of Public Works
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 02/26/24Date: 02/26/24Signed by Mayor: 03/04/24Published: 03/06/24Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Article I, In General, Chapter 14, Solid Waste, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be updated and hereby is amended by amending the following sections thereof to read as follows:
14-1. Purpose.
As written.
14-2 Definitions.
The following definitions shall apply to this article:
Definitions 1-3. As Written.
Hauler. Any person who collects, transfers, or transports solid waste, including persons who exclusively collect compostables and recyclables, as those terms are defined herein, as that generated within Chittenden Solid Waste District borders for compensation, including any operator of a vehicle or trailer, or a container on or attached to such vehicle or trailer, to collect solid waste from self-haulers.
Definitions 5-7. As written.
Recyclable. Solid waste which may be reclaimed or processed so that it may be used in the production of materials or products, including excavated material, street sweepings, and other refuse collected from the City right-of-way which is recycled and/or repurposed into topsoil and other usable soils.
Definitions 9-10. As written.
Compostables. Food residuals, and leaf and yard residuals as those terms are defined in 10 V.S.A 6602.
14-3 Solid waste regulation.
As written.
14-4. Collection.
(a). As written.
(b) All collectors and haulers of solid waste,
and recyclables, and/or compostables in the city shall register with the department of public works and such registration shall constitute authorization to collect and dispose of solid waste and recyclables. Registrants may be required to provide information necessary to assure the proper handling of such materials. The public works commission, with city council approval, may establish other requirements, including a registration fee, necessary to carry out these provisions.
(c)-(d). As Written.
14-5 – 14-12.
As Written.
14-13. Effective date.
The November 7, 2022 amendments to this article shall be effective on May 1, 2023. The February 26, 2024 amendments to this article shall be effective in accordance and compliance with procedure as codified in Article 20, Section 49 of the Burlington City Charter.
14-14 Solid waste generation tax.
(I) GENERAL PROVISIONS.
(a) As written.
(b) Purpose and authority. This section is enacted to raise revenue for recycling and waste management purposes under authority of the Charter of the City of Burlington, Act No. 298, Acts of 1949, as amended, Sections 48VI and 49.
(II) TAXES IMPOSED:
(a) There is hereby imposed a tax upon the collection and removal of solid waste, including recyclables but excluding compostables and the disposal of same by persons or agencies registered with the City of Burlington under Section 14-4(b) or licensed by any other government entity to collect or haul solid waste from within Burlington.
(b) The tax shall be imposed upon solid waste haulers, not including those haulers exclusively hauling compostables, and collectors at the rate per month per residential dwelling unit served in Burlington set forth in the city's budget or as established by resolution of the city council. The amounts of tax charged are not refundable.
(c) As Written.
(III) – (XIV). As Written.
14-15—14-18. As Written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
cs/HIM/Ordinances 2024/Solid Waste Generation Tax Updates
February 26, 2024
