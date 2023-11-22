City of Burlington Substantial Amendment to 2023 Action Plan 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its substantial amendment to the 2023 Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds. The substantial amendment was released on November 17th, 2023 for review and it proposes revised uses of the City's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations. The Action Plan amendment can be found online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO and is also available for review at the CEDO front desk at 149 Church Street, 3rd Floor, from 9am-5:00pm, Monday-Friday. The public is encouraged to review the Action Plan amendment and funding recommendations and submit all comments through December 19th, 2023. For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Christine Curtis, Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO), at (802) 735-7002, [email protected].
