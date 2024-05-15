City of Burlington's Code of Ordinances Comprehensive Revision 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Burlington Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance has been amended by ZA-24-02, Neighborhood Code, Part 1. Amendment ZA-24-02 is a comprehensive revision modifying Articles 2, 4, 5, 6, 11, 13 and Appendix A.
The amendment:
1) Amends Article 4 – Zoning Maps and Districts to create new residential district framework and eliminates several overlay districts.
2) Replaces and reorganizes residential district standards in Sec. 4.4.5 to replace density limits with standards for massing and units per building, update lot coverage and setback standards, and allow multiple units per building in all districts.
3) Amends specific standards to facilitate the implementation of new housing types enabled in residential districts.
4) Addresses internal consistency per the following above changes, by updating section numbers, map numbers, and other organizational details.
5) Amends Article 2 to increase compliance and accountability for permit applicants.
The amendment modifies numerous sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance. The amendments include: Sec. 2.7.8, Withhold Permit; Sec. 4.3.1, Base Districts Established; Map 4.3.1-1, Base Zoning Districts; Sec. 4.3.2, Overlay Districts Established; Sec. 4.4.3, Enterprise Districts; Table 4.4.3-1, Dimensional Standards and Density; Map 4.4.3-1, Enterprise Districts; Sec. 4.4.5, Residential Districts; Map 4.4.5-1, Residential Zoning Districts; replaces Tables 4.4.5-1, 4.4.5-2, 4.4.5-3, 4.4.5-5, 4.4.5-7, and 4.4.5-8 with new Tables 4.4.5-1 through 4.4.5-6; adds Sec. 4.4.5(e); modifies Map 4.4.6-1, Recreation, Conservation and Open Space Districts; Sec. 4.5.1(b), Design Review Areas Covered; deletes Sec. 4.5.3, RH Density Bonus Overlay District and Map 4.5.3-1; deletes Sec. 4.5.5, RL Larger Lot Overlay District and Map 4.5.5-1; renumbers Sec. 4.5.4, Natural Resource Protection Overlay (NR) District and Map 4.5.4-1 and updates internal references within this and other Sections with new numbering; renumbers Sec. 4.5.6, Mouth of the River Overlay District and Map 4.5.6-1 and updates internal references within this and other Sections with new numbering; renumbers Sec. 4.5.7, Centennial Woods Overlay District and Map 4.5.7-1 and updates internal references within this and other Sections with new numbering; and renumbers Sec. 4.5.8, South End Innovation District and Maps 4.5.8-1 and 4.5.8-2 and updates internal references within this and other Sections with new numbering as well as other modifications; modifies section 5.1.2, Structures; deletes standards associated with Sec. 5.2.1, Existing Small Lots, and replaces it with a reserved section header; amends Sec. 5.2.4(a), Buildable Area Calculation; amends Sec. 5.2.5(b)7 regarding driveways; amends internal references within Sec. 5.3.4 and Sec. 5.4.8 to be consistent with new section numbering; amends Sec. 5.4.12(a), Mobile Home Parks, amends Sec. 6.2.2(h), Design Review- Building Location and Orientation; amends Sec. 6.3.2(a), Relate Development to its Environment, including 6.3.2(a)1, Architectural Review- Massing, Height and Scale; amends Sec. 11.1.3 and 11.1.4 regarding standards for Planned Unit Development; amends Article 13- Definitions with updated internal reference; and amends Appendix A- Use Table to remove separate residential waterfront districts and add a Residential Corridor district as well as other modifications.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The amendments may be viewed online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments or, a hard copy of the amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, 05401—Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. upon request. Questions may be directed to Meagan Tuttle at the City's Planning Office at [email protected] or 802-865-7193.
