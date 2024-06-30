City Of Essex Junction City Council Notice Of Public Hearing May 22, 2024 6:30 p.m. Essex Jct., VT 05452 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes in water, wastewater, and sanitation rates. The meeting will be held at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, and remotely via Zoom and accessible on the City's website, www.essexjunction.org, or by calling the following conference call number:
Join Zoom Meeting
Audio Only: (888) 788-0099
Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825
Passcode: 635787
Water, Wastewater and Sanitation rates are proposed to increase a combined 3.31% or $21.72 per year for an average user consuming 120 gallons of water per day. The Large User Water rate is proposed to increase 42.61% to $0.157 per 1,000 gallons. The Wholesale Wastewater Treatment rate is proposed to increase 0.59% to $4.171 per 1,000 gallons. The Water, Wastewater and Sanitation budgets are available at www.essexjunction.org.
Please direct questions to Finance Director Jess Morris at [email protected] 802-878-6944.
