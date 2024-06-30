City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting April 18, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE: Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985 Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to construct 4-story building with 39 residential units with parking at 8 Railroad Street in the VC District, by Franklin South, LLC, owner.
Final site plan for a proposed mixed use development to construct 5 story building with 2 commercial spaces on 1st floor and 53 apartments on the upper stories at 17 Park Street in the VC District by Milot Real Estate, agent for Handy Hotels and Rentals LLC, owners. Conceptual site plan to construct a new building with 39 residential units and parking at 227-229 Pearl Street in the MF/MU1 District, by Handy Hotels & Rentals LLC, agent for Milot Real Estate, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
