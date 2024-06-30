 City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pwd=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz09#successVisit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference

call (audio only):

Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985

Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC MEETING

Conceptual site plan to convert an existing duplex into a tri-plex with two additional parking spaces at 4 Church Street in the MF3 District by John Giroux, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

