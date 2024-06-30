City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pwd=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz09#successVisit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference
call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC MEETING
Conceptual site plan to convert an existing duplex into a tri-plex with two additional parking spaces at 4 Church Street in the MF3 District by John Giroux, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
find, follow, fan us: