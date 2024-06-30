City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting March 21, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
PUBLIC MEETING
Conceptual site plan for removal of building #14 at 5 Fuller Place to construct a 32-unit apartment building with underground parking at 5 Fuller Place in the MCU District by O'Leary-Burke Civil Associates, agents for 222 Franklin Inc., owner.
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to convert an existing duplex into a tri-plex with two additional parking spaces at 4 Church Street in the MF3 District by John Giroux, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
