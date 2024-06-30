 City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting March 21, 2024 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting March 21, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE: Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985 Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC MEETING
Conceptual site plan for removal of building #14 at 5 Fuller Place to construct a 32-unit apartment building with underground parking at 5 Fuller Place in the MCU District by O'Leary-Burke Civil Associates, agents for 222 Franklin Inc., owner.

PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to convert an existing duplex into a tri-plex with two additional parking spaces at 4 Church Street in the MF3 District by John Giroux, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation