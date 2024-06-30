City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting September 19, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street in the Kolvoord room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
Click here to join meeting
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC HEARING
Major site plan amendment for stormwater improvements at 2 Educational Drive in the R1 District, by Howard Killian, Greenprint Partners, agents for Essex Westford School District, owners.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
