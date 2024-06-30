 City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting September 19, 2024 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting September 19, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street in the Kolvoord room and remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:

Click here to join meeting
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):

Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985

Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING

Major site plan amendment for stormwater improvements at 2 Educational Drive in the R1 District, by Howard Killian, Greenprint Partners, agents for Essex Westford School District, owners.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation