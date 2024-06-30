City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Fy25 Budget February 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m. 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing on the FY25 General Fund and Capital Program Budgets for the City of Essex Junction will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, and online via Zoom on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm. The agenda is available at www.essexjunction.org/boards/city-council. The agenda also contains a link to join the meeting electronically and call-in information to join by phone.
The public is invited to offer comments regarding the proposed FY25 General Fund and Capital Program Budgets. Budget details can be found at www.essexjunction.org/departments/clerk/voter-information/annual-meeting/budget-process. For more information, contact Regina Mahony, City Manager, at 802-878-6944 or [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: