June 05, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting June 20, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join meeting

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING

Final site plan to construct a 4-story residential building with 39 units and parking at 227-229 Pearl Street in the MF/MU1 District, by Handy Hotels & Rentals LLC, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

