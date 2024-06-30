City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting June 20, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to construct a 4-story residential building with 39 units and parking at 227-229 Pearl Street in the MF/MU1 District, by Handy Hotels & Rentals LLC, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
