City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC MEETING
Design review for exterior site work and the proposed new vestibule of Lincoln Hall at 2 Lincoln Street in the VC District for Design Review and Historic Preservation, by Scott & Partners, Inc. Architects, agent for City of Essex Junction, owners. This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
