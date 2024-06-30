 City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 07, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting February 15, 2024 6:30 P.M. 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC MEETING
Design review for exterior site work and the proposed new vestibule of Lincoln Hall at 2 Lincoln Street in the VC District for Design Review and Historic Preservation, by Scott & Partners, Inc. Architects, agent for City of Essex Junction, owners. This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation