City of Essex JunctionDevelopment Review BoardPublic Hearing 

Published November 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
December 19, 2023 6:30 P.M.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
Public Hearing
Conceptual site plan for a proposed mixed use development to construct 5 story building with 2 commercial spaces on 1st floor and 52 apartments on the upper stories at 17 Park Street in the VC District by Milot Real Estate, agent for Handy Hotels and Rentals LLC, owners.
Appeal of Administrative Officer's Notice of Violation at 8 Taft Street in the R-1 District, by Jason Struthers, owner. This draft agenda may be amended.
