City of Essex JunctionDevelopment Review Board Public Hearing 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
MAY 16, 2024
6:30 P.M.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC HEARING
Variance application for a 177 square foot storage shed built 3.4 feet from side property line at 17 Rotunda Avenue in the R-2 District, by Debra Diamond, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
