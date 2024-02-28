City of Winooski: Public Informational Hearing Bond Vote 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 17 V.S.A. §2680, the qualified voters of the City of Winooski are hereby warned and notified that a Public Informational Meeting will be held on March 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at the Winooski School District Auditorium, Winooski, Vermont. The object and purpose of this hearing is to consider authorizing the City to use the unspent proceeds from the City's $1,300,000 Capital Improvement Bond (Hickok Street Water Line and Reconstruction Project) (the "2020 Bond"), originally issued for financing public improvements related to the planning, design and construction of replacement of the Hickok Street water lines, valves, and associated street reconstruction, for capital improvements relating to the City's public infrastructure, including improvements to City streets, traffic control and landscape elements, sidewalk and road improvements, including costs of planning, design, construction, and reconstruction.
The article as it will appear on the City ballot is as follows:
Shall the voters approve the use of up to $515,000 of the unexpended proceeds of the City's 2020 Capital Improvement Bond (Hickok Street Water Line and Reconstruction Project) to finance construction of improvements for capital improvements relating to the City's public infrastructure, including improvements to City streets, traffic control and landscape elements, sidewalk and road improvements, including costs of planning, design, construction, and reconstruction?
The above question will be voted by Australian ballot on March 5, 2024, at the Winooski Senior Center, 123 Barlow Street, in the City of Winooski between the hours of (7:00) seven o'clock in the morning, at which time the polls will open, and (7:00) seven o'clock in the evening, at which time the polls will close. The legal voters of the City of Winooski are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Chapter 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
