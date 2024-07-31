Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0757-26B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0757-26B from Vermont Information Processing, Inc., Attn: John Simard, 402 Water Tower Circle, Colchester, VT 05446, and Bottle Cap, LLC, Attn: John Simard, 402 Water Tower Circle, Colchester, VT 05446 was received on July 18, 2024 and deemed complete on July 26, 2024. The project is generally described as the conversion of an existing commercial office building and exterior spaces to a daycare facility for 100 children with 25 teachers and staff, to serve VIP employees (402 Water Tower Circle). The project is located at 336 Water Tower Circle in Colchester, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0757-26B."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 19, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 26, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
