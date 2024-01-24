 Date Correction: | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 24, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearing for the Proposed FY2025 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan and the Notice of Public Hearing for the Proposed FY2025 Budget, both to be held at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Jct., VT, and both published in Seven Days on January 17th, 2024, list the incorrect year. Both public hearings will take place on January 29, 2024. For more information, visit www.essexvt.org or call (802) 878-1341.

