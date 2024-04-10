 Development Review Board Agenda April 24th, 2024, at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 10, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Development Review Board Agenda April 24th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483

Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430

or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearing

SUB2024-01 Bradley and Karen LaRose Parcel ID#WO-0156

Project Location: 156 Wortheim Lane

Project Description: The Applicants, Bradley and Karen LaRose, are seeking to amend their approved subdivision in order to relocate the location of the previously approved driveway. This is intended to address ACT 250 concerns. Aside from the relocation of the driveway no other changes are proposed.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation