Development Review Board Agenda April 24th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483
Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430
or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
SUB2024-01 Bradley and Karen LaRose Parcel ID#WO-0156
Project Location: 156 Wortheim Lane
Project Description: The Applicants, Bradley and Karen LaRose, are seeking to amend their approved subdivision in order to relocate the location of the previously approved driveway. This is intended to address ACT 250 concerns. Aside from the relocation of the driveway no other changes are proposed.
find, follow, fan us: