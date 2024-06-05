 Enforcement of Lien, Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on 06/18/2024 at 4:00 PM: | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 05, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Enforcement of Lien, Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on 06/18/2024 at 4:00 PM: 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 930 Main St, Fairfax, VT 05454

Desire Leroux, unit #12: household goods

Dale Bessette, unit #146: household goods

Skyler Bessette, unit #24: household goods

Michael Casey, unit #129: household goods

Contents sold as is, and need to be removed within 48 hours at no cost to Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC reserves the right to accept or reject bids.

