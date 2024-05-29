REQUEST FOR Bids for Colchester Town Buildings Electrical Services 

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting bids for Colchester Town Buildings Electrical Services for all Colchester Town Buildings and facilities. The scope of work includes providing all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supplies and supervision necessary to complete the specified scope of work. The agreement will be for a period of three (3) years, with an annual adjustment in compensation to the contractor based on CPI-W, Northeast Urban, Class B/C (all items).
All questions by prospective bidders as to the interpretations of the Contract & Bidding Documents must be submitted in writing to Randy Alemy, Senior Operations Manager, [email protected], by 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Bids will be received by the Town of Colchester, at the Colchester Town Office Building at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont until Friday, June 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Bidders shall have a minimum of 7 years' experience in the electrical industry and possess a Master Electrician's License. Personnel assigned to perform maintenance at the Town of Colchester must be journeyman level with a minimum of 5 years of experience.
Bidders should submit the Bid Form, Bid Schedule, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension and other Responsibility Matter, and three (3) references from clients with preventative maintenance contracts of similar scope for the bid submission to be deemed complete.
For Full Bid & Contract Documents please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
