Final Public Hearing Notice 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Underhill received a $50,000 Planning Grant from the State of Vermont under the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). The Underhill Selectboard will hold a public hearing. The hearing will be held in person and remotely at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Rd, Underhill, VT 05489 on October 10, 2024, from 6:00-6:15 pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain the views of citizens on community development, and to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: 1. A HUD Environmental Review including a wetlands delineation and an archeological assessment, 2. Engineering design and planning, 3. Permitting prerequisites, 4. Legal fees, 5. Cost estimates for development. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday or 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday at the Underhill Town Hall located at 12 Pleasant Valley Rd, Underhill, VT or at www.underhillvt.gov Should you require any special accommodations please contact Brad Holden, Town Administrator, at 802-899-4434 ext. 7 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191.
