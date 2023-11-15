 In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 15, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098 

Published November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a private live auction of the following units on or after 12/9/23:

Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Kara Buell, unit #787: household goods
Johnathan Taylor, unit #879: household good
Eileen Foster, unit #786: household good
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct, VT
Trixie Johnson, unit #230: household good

Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.

