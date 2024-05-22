 In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 22, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following unit on or after 6/1/24:

Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT

Contents: household goods

Tricia Worthen: #108

Location: 2211 Main St., Colchester vt 05446

Contents: household goods

Hannah Smith: #686

Angie Bell: #535

Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.

