In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following units on or after 3/23/24:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Contents: household goods
Sean Beaudoin: #618
Danielle Poole #845
Shayla Tessier: #522
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT
Contents: household goods
James Lafountain: #014
Tonika Jenkins: #026
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
