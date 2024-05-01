In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Enforcement of Lien, West Street Rentals LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on 05/16/24 at 4:00 PM: Location: 170 West St, Essex Jct., VT 05452
Grey Barreda, unit #11: household goods
Contents sold as is, and need to be removed within 48 hours at no cost to West Street Rentals LLC. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. West Street Rentals LLC reserves the right to accept or reject bids.
