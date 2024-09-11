In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Champlan Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following units on or after 9/21/24:Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT
Contents: household goods
Jessica Hicks: #132
Joyce Metevier: #253 & #314
Brandon Raymond: #057
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Contents: household goods
Joseph Robar: #731
Ashley Miller: #572
Neek Zerea: #526
Mike Thompson: #674
Hannah Smith: #686
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
find, follow, fan us: