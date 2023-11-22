In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a private live auction of the following units on or after 12/9/23:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Kara Buell, unit #787: household goods
Johnathan Taylor, unit #879: household good
Eileen Foster, unit #786: household good
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct, VT
Trixie Johnson, unit #230: household good
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
