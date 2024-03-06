 In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following units on or after 3/23/24:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT

Contents: household goods
Sean Beaudoin: #618
Danielle Poole #845
Shayla Tessier: #522
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT

Contents: household goods
James Lafountain: #014
Tonika Jenkins: #026

Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.

