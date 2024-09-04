 In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following units on or after 9/21/24:

Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT
Contents: household goods

Jessica Hicks: #132
Joyce Metevier: #253 & #314
Brandon Raymond: #057

Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Contents: household goods

Ashley Miller: #572
Neek Zerea: #526
Mike Thompson: #674
Hannah Smith: #686

Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.

