In the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit In and for Pinellas County, Florida Probate Division 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In Re: The Kenneth Ridgeway Mccormick Trust
Dated December 21, 2014, As Amended
Case No: 23-010738-ES
NOTICE TO PHILLIP SMITH
This Notice is to Phillip Smith as a named beneficiary of THE KENNETH RIDGEWAY MCCORMICK TRUST DATED DECEMBER 21, 2014, AS AMENDED ("Trust"). Kenneth Ridgeway McCormick died in Pinellas County, Florida on October 25, 2022.
There is a legal proceeding involving the final distribution of the Trust pending in the Circuit Court for Pinellas County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 545 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. The names and address of the Trustee and the Trustee's attorney are set forth below.
If you are the beneficiary of THE KENNETH RIDGEWAY MCCORMICK TRUST, Phillip Smith, or you have any information for Phillip Smith, you must notify the Trustee or Trustee's lawyer and file your claim in this legal proceeding within 30 days from the date of publication of this Notice. Your claim should state in detail and under oath why you believe you are the Phillip Smith named in the Trust. Your filed claim must include your complete contact details, including mailing address, phone number and email address.
If you do not file a claim in this legal proceeding within the time specified above, your claim will be forever barred, and your share of the Trust will be distributed to other beneficiaries.
/s/ John P. Cole
John P. Cole
Florida Bar No. 0898155
[email protected]
Christine B. Sweet
Florida Bar No. 0105776
[email protected]
1 Independent Drive, Suite 2300
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Telephone: (904) 354-1980
Facsimile: (904) 354-2170
Secondary E-Mail Addresses:
[email protected]
Edward Jones Trust Company
Attn: Elizabeth LaFlamme
Senior Trust Officer
12555 Manchester Road
St. Louis MO 63131
[email protected]
(314) 515-3336
find, follow, fan us: