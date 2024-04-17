Invitation to Bid 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the City of Burlington Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) Project NexT, located in South Burlington, VT. Federal Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned subcontractors and suppliers, and Small Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal.
Project Description: The project consists of a 64,500sf expansion of the existing North terminal at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, demolition of a portion of the existing terminal, utility construction, utility and generator relocation, new aircraft apron construction, geothermal wells, new passenger boarding bridges, and interior renovation of a portion of existing 2nd floor concourse level. The total estimated finished floor area of the expansion is 36,000 square feet. An unfinished lower level of approximately 28,500 square feet is also part of the building.
Schedule: Construction is scheduled to begin Summer of 2025 and be completed during the Spring of 2026.
The construction work contains but is not limited to the following: cast-in-place foundations, polished concrete, masonry, structural steel, metal fabrications, heavy timber construction, interior finish carpentry, dampproofing & waterproofing, fluid-applied membrane air barriers, thermal protection, roofing, metal panel siding, fireproofing, joint sealants, doors-frames-hardware, coiling doors, grilles, OHD doors, aluminum storefront / curtain wall, metal stud framing & GWB assemblies, acoustical ceilings, flooring / tile, painting & finish, signage, misc. specialties, tie back and life anchors, entrance mats & frames, elevators, sprinkler system, plumbing & HVAC, electrical, sitework, exterior concrete paving, fencing, and landscaping.
Funding: This project is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and will adhere to the Federal and City of Burlington procurement and contracting guidelines, including Davis Bacon wage rates and City of Burlington Livable Wage Ordinance, Compliance with FAA Buy American, Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO), City of Burlington annual Pre-Qualification and Women and Construction Trade Ordinance (WACTO), and BTV Badging Qualification. DBE, Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned, and Small Businesses are encouraged to submit quotes.
Any interested subcontractors and suppliers should contact Engelberth Construction by sending an email to: [email protected] Please include your company name, address, phone number, contact name, and the scope of work you wish to bid. When the Bid Package is finalized, a formal invitation to bid will then be sent to you which will include electronic access to relevant documents including the plans and specifications.
