Invitation to Bid  

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Greenprint Partners, acting as Project Manager, seeks qualified contractors for several Vermont Schools Green Infrastructure Stormwater Improvements for the locations listed below. Federal Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned contractors and suppliers, and Small Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal.
Project Description: The project consists of stormwater improvements at various schools to meet the Vermont Stormwater Rules.
Locations of the work are as follows:
School, Town
Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive, Montpelier, VT
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre City, VT
Charlotte Central Elementary School, 408 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte, VT
Hinesburg Community School, 10888 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT
Lake Region Union High School, 370 Lake Region Road, Barton, VT
Lyman C Hunt Middle School, 1364 North Ave, Burlington, VT
Derby Elementary, 907 Elm Street, Derby, VT
Newport City Elementary School, 166 Sias Ave, Newport City, VT
North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport, VT
Swanton School, 24 Fourth Street, Swanton, VT
Schedule: Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2024 and be substantially completed by the start of the school year in August 2024.
The construction work involves the installation of various stormwater improvements including, but not limited to: wetland creation, underground storage facilities, disconnection areas, dry wells, storm sewers, paving and erosion control and landscaping, depending on the location.
These projects are subject to Davis Bacon wage rates compliance and with Build America Buy America provisions.
Any interested subcontractors and suppliers should visit the following website for information on obtaining bidding documents: www.Greenprintpartners.com/resources and click on Bidding Opportunities. For additional information please send an email to the construction project manager: [email protected]
