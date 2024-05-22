Invitation to Bid 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Greenprint Partners, acting as Project Manager, seeks qualified contractors for several Vermont Schools Green Infrastructure Stormwater Improvements for the locations listed below. Federal Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned contractors and suppliers, and Small Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal.
Project Description: The project consists of stormwater improvements at various schools to meet the Vermont Stormwater Rules.
Locations of the work are as follows:
Allen Brook School - 497 Talcott Road, Williston VT
Fair Haven Union High School - 33 Mechanic St. Fair Haven VT
Bellows Free Academy Fairfax - 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax, VT
Rutland Town Elementary - 1612 Post Road, Rutland, VT
Jericho Elementary - 90 VT Route 15, Jericho, VT
Schedule: Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2024 and be substantially completed by October 2024.
The construction work involves the installation of various stormwater improvements including, but not limited to: wetland creation, underground storage facilities, disconnection areas, dry wells, storm sewers, paving and erosion control and landscaping, depending on the location.
These projects are subject to Davis Bacon wage rates compliance and with Build America Buy America provisions.
Any interested subcontractors and suppliers should visit the following website for information on obtaining bidding documents: https://www.greenprintpartners.com/resources and click on Bidding opportunities For additional information please send an email to the construction project manager: [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: