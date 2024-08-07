Invitation to Bid 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.
Greenprint Partners, acting as Project Manager, seeks qualified contractors for a Vermont Schools Green Infrastructure Stormwater Improvements for the location listed below. Federal Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Minority-Owned contractors and suppliers, and Small Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal.
Project Description: The project consists of stormwater improvements at various schools to meet the Vermont Stormwater Rules.
Locations of the work are as follows:
Georgia Elementary School, 4416 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia, VT 05478
QuestCDN Project Number 9238171
Schedule: Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2024 and be substantially completed by October 31, 2024.
The construction work involves the installation of various stormwater improvements including, but not limited to: excavation, gravel wetland and plantings and a Cascade Separator Pretreatment Unit.
These projects are subject to Davis Bacon wage rates compliance and with Build America Buy America provisions.
Any interested subcontractors and suppliers should visit the following website for information on obtaining bidding documents: www.QuestCDN.com. For additional information please send an email to the construction project manager: [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: